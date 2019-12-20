Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Voya Financial stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

