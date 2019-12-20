Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.71 million and $1,456.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,201,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,821,448 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.