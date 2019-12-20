Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Hits $18.52 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $18.52 million and $2.41 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00005954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bithumb, Allbit and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.01785782 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,150,941 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinnest, Bithumb, Allbit, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Binance, COSS, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

