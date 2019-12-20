Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

WSBF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,409. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $521.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter.

WSBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.