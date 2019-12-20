Waves Community Token (WCT) Market Cap Achieves $830,430.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $830,430.00 and approximately $680.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,953 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

