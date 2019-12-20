Waves (WAVES) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.64 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Waves has a total market cap of $86.64 million and approximately $58.02 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00011944 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023132 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,649,710 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Huobi, COSS, OKEx, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Binance, Upbit, Gate.io, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Tidex, Coinbe, BCEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Kuna, Exmo, Indodax, Cryptohub and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

