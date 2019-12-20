Wavesbet (WBET) Market Cap Achieves $126,726.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a market cap of $126,726.00 and $50,662.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025385 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 103% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.