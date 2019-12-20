WAX Achieves Market Cap of $17.37 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $106,661.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, Radar Relay and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,584,583,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,894,556 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network, C2CX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

