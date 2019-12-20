WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches Market Cap of $21.76 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $33.94 and $10.39. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $21.76 million and $720,373.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $13.77, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

