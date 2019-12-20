Webchain (WEB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Coinroom, RaisEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00656983 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , EscoDEX, STEX, Coinroom, BiteBTC and RaisEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

