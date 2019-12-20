Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 36.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.