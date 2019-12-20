Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $9.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

NYSE RCL opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

