Wedbush Weighs in on KB Home’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $7,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,462,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,042,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,643 shares of company stock worth $13,353,953. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

