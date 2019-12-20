Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB):

12/18/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

12/11/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

12/4/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

11/27/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

11/21/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

