Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS: BVRDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2019 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

12/13/2019 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2019 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2019 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2019 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2019 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2019 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/6/2019 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/30/2019 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $25.70 on Friday. Bureau Veritas SA has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

