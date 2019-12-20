Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gentherm (THRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM):

12/18/2019 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2019 – Gentherm is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2019 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2019 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2019 – Gentherm had its "sell" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

11/2/2019 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2019 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

10/28/2019 – Gentherm had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,308. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Inc has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2,342.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 364,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 178.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 212,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at about $6,228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,816,000 after acquiring an additional 123,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,989 shares during the period.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

