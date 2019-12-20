Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sports Direct International (SPD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sports Direct International (LON: SPD) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2019 – Sports Direct International had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sports Direct International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sports Direct International had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Sports Direct International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Whitman Howard. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sports Direct International had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPD opened at GBX 449.20 ($5.91) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 286.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. Sports Direct International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.60 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475.40 ($6.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

