Wendys’ (WEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Wendys’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,994. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Wendys by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

