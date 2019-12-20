WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $773,244.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $773,244.00 and approximately $18,101.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and EXX. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ZB.COM, LBank, EXX, FreiExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

