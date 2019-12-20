William Blair Weighs in on Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.24.

NYSE:DFS opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,825 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,627,000 after buying an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,376,000 after buying an additional 503,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.