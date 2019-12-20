Winco (WCO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Winco token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. Winco has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Winco has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Winco Profile

Winco is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. The official website for Winco is winco.io. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

