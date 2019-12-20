Winding Tree Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $498.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.