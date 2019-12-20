Wings Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. Wings has a market cap of $1.96 million and $89,796.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, Liqui, IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.