WINk Market Capitalization Tops $19.03 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $19.03 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

