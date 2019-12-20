Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE:WGO traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. 8,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.