WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get WNS alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WNS by 110.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNS opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.