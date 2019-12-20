Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.50 ($14.50).

WKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday.

WKP opened at GBX 1,149 ($15.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 778 ($10.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,099.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 947.68. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

