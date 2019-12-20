World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.78 Million

Analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $154.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.19 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $137.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $608.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.62 million to $618.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $663.34 million, with estimates ranging from $626.77 million to $699.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. World Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in World Acceptance by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $85.33 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.34.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

