World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWE. Benchmark decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. FBN Securities upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.34. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

