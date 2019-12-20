Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of WRTC stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Scot Cohen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRTC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 179.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 294.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 85.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

