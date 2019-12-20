Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Hits $4.24 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $81,771.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $7,193.56 or 0.99779057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060244 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086392 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000848 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060743 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

