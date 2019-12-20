X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2351 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

DEEF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,520. X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

