X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1451 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

HDEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 71,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,507. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

