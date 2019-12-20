X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1281 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA USSG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

