X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

RVNU stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693. X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

