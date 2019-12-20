X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1729 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

