X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1933 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA QARP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

