X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.26

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2559 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

