X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:SNPE)

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SNPE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,293. X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.03.

