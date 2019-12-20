X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2286 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

HYLB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 292,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $50.59.

