XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.23 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $17.23 million and $220.17 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Coinrail, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.06825620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,919,308,791 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, FCoin, OTCBTC, Coinrail, ABCC, CryptoBridge, HADAX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.