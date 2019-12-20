Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSEARCA:HYUP)

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA HYUP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

