YEE Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinTiger, ABCC and Huobi. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $181,575.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.90 or 0.06791205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, FCoin, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, ABCC, DEx.top and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

