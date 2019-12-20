Yocoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Yocoin has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. Yocoin has a total market capitalization of $177,073.00 and $1,605.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00558756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008486 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Yocoin

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

