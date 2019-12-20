Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report sales of $22.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research posted sales of $20.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $105.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $130.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

ACMR opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.42 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. ACM Research has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $21.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.