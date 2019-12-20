Zacks: Analysts Expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Million

Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to post $1.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $804.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $804.40 million to $804.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 358.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

