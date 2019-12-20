Zacks: Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post $20.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the highest is $20.92 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $14.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $83.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $113.09 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $115.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of GSHD opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.92 million, a PE ratio of 217.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 22,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $992,011.54. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,923,078.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,940 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,462 in the last three months. 67.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

