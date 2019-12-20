Zacks: Analysts Expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GP Strategies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 157,483 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 59.9% during the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in GP Strategies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

