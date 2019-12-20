Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.00. Marathon Oil posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 234,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

