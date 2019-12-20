Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK opened at $11.55 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

