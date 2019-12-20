Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK opened at $11.55 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply